Indianapolis firefighters save dogs, puppies in house fire on city's northeast side

It took Indianapolis firefighters 45 minutes to put out a fire at a house Thursday in the 3900 block of Millersville Drive, near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department saved a litter of puppies and multiple adult dogs Thursday morning at a home on the city's northeast side.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 3900 block of Millersville Drive, near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Heavy flames were showing from the house when firefighters arrived. A spokesperson with IFD said firefighters had trouble getting to the fire due to structure issues, so it took them 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and firefighters saved a litter of puppies and multiple adult dogs. IFD said the homeowner recently passed away, so the homeowner's family was taking care of the dogs that were inside and outside of the house.

Firefighters have not said how the fire started.