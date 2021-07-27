IFD battalion chief in crash that totaled van

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department's battalion chief was traveling to a near northeast side fire when his vehicle was hit by a van.
IFD Battalion Chief Kevin Jones was going toward a fire in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Jones was about two blocks away from the fire when a van pulled to the right and stopped for the fire vehicle to pass then the driver "inexplicably" made a sharp left turn crossing into the path of the fire vehicle, IFD said.
The two vehicles collided, pushing Jones' vehicle into the opposing lane and up onto the grass. The crash took out the front right side of the fire vehicle and totaled the SUV.
The other driver was trapped in her vehicle with her driver’s side door taking the brunt of the impact.
After about 15 minutes, first responders were able to help her out of her vehicle. She and Jones were both taken to an area hospital with slight injuries.
What other people are reading:
- What Simone Biles posted online before gymnastics team finals
- Fountain Square bar, restaurant owners talk safety after woman says she was drugged
- Man arrested after gun falls from pocket at Carmel school board meeting
- 'It’s helping save lives' | Vehicles will soon have built-in sensors to prevent drunk driving
- Prominent asymptomatic breakthrough cases indicate COVID vaccine works
- Laurie Hernandez discusses emotions of not competing at Tokyo Olympics
- 13 to the Rescue: Eagle Scout helps build shelters for neighborhood cats
- Crews battle large trash fire on Indy's south side