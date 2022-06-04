Firefighters stop man with knife who chased woman into east side fire station

IFD said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with slight injuries. He was later released to return to his 24-hour shift at the fire station.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters stopped a man with a knife who attacked them after chasing a woman into an east side fire station on Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., a firefighter was backing his fire department vehicle into a bay at IFD Station 11, located at 1715 E. Washington Street near Southeastern and South State avenues, when a woman ran past the vehicle and into the station.

According to IFD, the woman was in "obvious distress" and yelled that a man was chasing her. That's when the firefighter got out of his vehicle and saw a man running toward the station.

The firefighter stepped in front of the man and told him to stop, but the man became aggressive and shoved the firefighter up against the vehicle, injuring him.

The engine crew, who were in the kitchen cleaning up from lunch, heard the commotion in the bay and went to see what was going on.

They found the man holding the woman with a knife clearly visible in his hand.

The crew called police for help, but when the man saw the firefighters, he turned his attention toward them and, the crew said, became physically and verbally aggressive toward them.

1:00 PM - 1 man in #IMPD custody after physically & verbally assaulting #IFD FF’s at Station 11 & injuring 1. The man chased a woman into the firehouse & pulled a knife. When FF’s intervened, he attacked them. IMPD investigating. The injured FF was checked at Methodist & released pic.twitter.com/bs5Qe6zEXp — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) June 4, 2022

IFD said the crew, fearing for their own safety, used "appropriate measures" to disarm and restrain the man until police arrived. IFD didn't specify how the crew stopped the man.

When he was restrained, the firefighters checked him for any injury and IMPD took him into custody. The man was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked out.