The house was reportedly near Keystone Ave. and St. Clair Street in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The blaze was seen from the 13News tower camera near the east side of Indianapolis. The fire reportedly occurred at a house near Keystone Avenue and St. Clair Street.

IFD has not yet responded to 13News' inquiries on what might have caused the fire or if anyone was injured.