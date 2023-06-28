Possible chemical exposure sends CVS workers to the hospital, IFD investigating

Indianapolis Fire Department said there was no credible threat but marked the incident as a "working investigation".

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) was dispatched to the CVS/Pharmacy at 2320 Cunningham Road in Speedway early Wednesday afternoon following a 911 call.

Around noon on June 28, a registered patient entered the CVS possessing an envelope that witnesses say produced a strong chemical odor upon its opening.

Management immediately noticed the smell and attempted to discern its cause.

Shortly after management began their own investigation into the chemical odor, a nurse practitioner began "experiencing symptoms consistent with chemical exposure", leading to the 911 call.

Firefighters arrived on scene at approximately 12:15 p.m. and released the individual with the envelope following their cooperation with the investigation. The envelope stayed in possession of the individual following their release from the store.

Two female CVS staff members were decontaminated at the scene and then transported to Eskenazi Hospital for further evaluation.

Following IFD's investigation, it was determined that there was no cause for alarm or credible threat to the pharmacy. Meter readings for hazardous chemicals read zero and there was no visual evidence of any spills, powder, or air particulate.

At the suggestion of Marion County Health, the CVS called a cleaning crew to help alleviate any concern amongst customers.

Despite IFD saying there was no cause for concern, this incident has been marked as a working investigation.