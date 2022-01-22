Firefighter injured, fell through floor of burning east Indianapolis home

A firefighter was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he fell through the floor of a burning home in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he fell through the floor of a burning home on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 3600 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of 38th Street and east of North Sherman Drive, at around 8 p.m.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire when one of the firefighters fell through the floor of the home. IFD said he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. IFD has not yet said what condition the firefighter is in. However, they did say the firefighter had been burned.