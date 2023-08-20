Indianapolis Fire Chief provides wildfire update from Hawaii

"Within a 30-minute drive, you're in the middle of an area that is the exact opposite. It doesn't even make sense. It's completely gone."

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii — First responders continue working to contain the fires in Maui, nearly two weeks after the deadly wildfires broke out on the island. Over the weekend, helicopters continued dropping water in areas that are still burning.

13News is getting an update on the Maui wildfires from local firefighters on Indiana Task Force 1. The Indianapolis Fire Chief spoke to 13News ahead of their third day in Hawaii.

Battalion Chief Jay Settergren and his team touched down Friday. "You're seeing some of the most beautiful scenery you can see in Hawaii," Chief Settergren said.

Reality soon set in. "Within a 30-minute drive, you're in the middle of an area that is the exact opposite. It doesn't even make sense. It's completely gone," he said.

Their focus is getting into a large apartment complex to make sure everyone got out. "We have no idea what we're getting into. So, we have to systematically search the entire building," he said.

Chief Settergren calls it the perfect storm with families not having a chance to get out. "The high pressure on one side, the hurricane moving to the other side, nut then you have to also factor in the two volcanoes on each end of the island. It just created the perfect atmosphere for this fire to be wind fed, and so it moved so much faster than I think anybody's ever see one move, at least what I've dealt with," he said.

The 34-year veteran moving his team of 70, paying attention to their mental and physical health.

"We're working in 85-degree weather with 45% humidity, for basically ten to 12, maybe even 14 hours a day. So, they're doing a very good job making sure we stay healthy," Chief Settergren said.

Each firefighter has been checking in with their families, but with power lines down, finding a signal continues to be a challenge. "The only reason I'm able to do this [interview] is because our guys have set up a really strong center where we have some communications."

Chief Settergren isn't sure how long his team will be in Hawaii. They plan to stay at their current site for the next week.

"We feel for the locals here. They've been through a lot. The least we can do is help in some way," Chief Settergren said.