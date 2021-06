Police say the crash happened on West 30th Street just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a crash on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say the crash happened a little before 8 p.m. on West 30th Street, a block west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are on the scene of the crash at this time.