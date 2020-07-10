Indianapolis family shares their story of seeking refuge in the U.S.

The Guarcas Ordonez family is making a new life for themselves after escaping war-torn Guatemala.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hanging above the dining table in the Guarcas Ordonez household are two flags that are visible as soon as you enter the room. To the left sits a Guatemalan flag and on the right an American flag, side by side, equally high, equally prominent, and the same size.

“I’m proud to be from Guatemala,” said 20-year-old Rosa Guarcas Ordonez.

Rosa and her twin sister, Olga, said they’re proud to be from the town Chichicastenga and that they’re proud of their traditional clothes. At the same time, Rosa said she’s also thankful to that America opened its doors to her family when their lives were in danger.

“May God bless the United States, which is a great country. And we thank you for opening the doors to us and that (we are now here) and starting a new life,” said Rosa.

Rosa’s father, Geronimo, applied for refugee status while still in Guatemala and said it took his family ten years to be granted refuge in the U.S.

“I would not exist,” said Geronimo when asked what would have happened to him if he was still in Guatemala.

The rural town of Chichicastengo, or "Chichi" for short, is where Geronimo grew up and raised his family. To the indigenous population that live in Guatemala and make up the country’s majority, Chichi is one of the many rural areas where Mayan people were murdered.

“The Mayans in Guatemala are the only indigenous culture that constitutes a majority of the population in a Central American republic,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The genocide carried out by the Guatemalan Army against the Mayans peaked in the 1980s. Mayans were burned alive, raped and over 200,000 Guatemalans were killed or forcibly disappeared during the civil war that lasted from 1960-1996.

Eighty-three percent of the victims who were identified were indigenous Maya, according to the U.N.-sponsored Historical Clarification Commission and "93 percent of these human rights violations were carried out by government forces,” according to the Center for Justice and Accountability.

To this day, a distinction between indigenous Mayans and descendants of Spanish colonizers, or "Ladinos," still exists.

In 1996, a peace agreement was signed, ending 36 years of civil war. Mass graves have since been recovered throughout the countryside. Geronimo said he knows his father is in one of them, along with 39 others.

In 2009, Geronimo said he and the relatives of other victims of the massacre wanted to give their loved one a proper burial, knowing that those tied to the perpetrators were still powerful in Chichi.

“We had the courage to give him an eternal (proper) burial. But to the people who cause this harm in 1982, this was something that they did not like. And that’s where the persecution started,” said Geronimo as he sat at the dining room table of his Indianapolis home with his wife and their five children by his side. “They wanted to hide the massacre of approximately 40 people."

Geronimo said that he knew those tied to the massacre thought he was stirring up too much of the past, but he never once divulged the details of what happened to him to 13News.

But his wife Maria did.

“They hit my husband (and) whipped him 30 times,” said Maria Ordonez Guarcas.

She said that the people who whipped her husband wanted to hit her, Geronimo’s mother and their children. But that Geronimo stood up to the perpetrators and said “hit me instead” and he took the lashings for his family.

Olga said her father “risked his life” for them.

The Guarcas Ordonez family locked themselves in their home and knew it was a matter of time before they, too, would be forcibly disappeared like so many others.

The water supply to their home was cut off and, after two nights, the Guarcas Ordonez family escaped with the help of a friend who drove them four hours to the capital under the cloak of night. Geronimo and his wife said they are grateful to that friend who was knowingly putting themselves at risk to help them escape.

But life in the capital wasn’t easy. Maria and her daughters didn’t speak Spanish.

During the process of being moved to the shelter in Guatemala (City) there was an organization…which supported us. They helped us psychologically, financially and also provided us with legal support,” said Geronimo. He and his wife continued to work hard to support their family by selling clothes and eventually opening their own shop where, as a family, they handmade tortillas.

But all the while, Geronimo knew he and his family weren’t safe and he began applying for refugee status.

“They were trying to figure out where we lived,” said Geronimo.

After eight years in Guatemala City, two of the perpetrators were sentenced.

“After the sentencing, the risks and threats to my family increased,” said Geronimo.

In 2019, the Guarcas Ordones family was finally able to resettle in the United States and they are now working to rebuild a new life in Indianapolis.

At 20, twins Rosa and Olga had already completed two years of their nursing program in Guatemala. Now, they are working on learning English so that they can start nursing school over again. Both women said they are aware of the sacrifices their parents have made for them and they feel it’s now their turn to take care of their parents. They told their mother they don’t want her to work, they want her to just focus on raising the kids that are still young and they will provide for the family with their father.