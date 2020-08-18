Indianapolis family seeking bone marrow match for 10-year-old son with leukemia

The likelihood of finding a perfect bone marrow match for people of color is much lower than for white patients. Registering and donating is free.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis 10-year-old needs your help.

Brian Perkins needs a bone marrow transplant to help him in his fight against leukemia.

"My baby is a silly baby," said Juanita Perkins, Brian's mom. "You know, he's just a playful baby. He likes to have fun, be around kids, his video games — he loves his video games."

Brian's favorite games are pretty standard for a 10-year-old boy.

"I like 'Fortnite,' 'Mario Sonic Olympics,' and 'Mario Party,'" Brian said.

Last year, Brian was diagnosed with leukemia for the first time.

"He was 9 years old [and was diagnosed] two weeks before his birthday," Juanita said. "It's kind of, just heartbreaking."

Brian was in remission, but the leukemia is back.

The next step for him in his fight is a bone marrow transplant, but no one in his family is a match.

According to Be The Match, the likelihood of finding a perfect match for people of color is much lower than for white patients. Black people have a 23 percent chance of finding a perfect match, compared to a 77 percent chance for white patients.

Juanita is urging Black people to get on the donor list to increase the likelihood of her son finding a perfect match.

"It's so easy," she said. "You register, you order the kit, you swab both sides for a few seconds and just send it off. Everything is free — registering is free, and donating is free."