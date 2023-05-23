Indianapolis family claims racial discrimination after being kicked out of Eagle Creek Park

Part of the incident was captured on cell phone video and is now racking up hundreds of thousands of views across social media.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is sharing their story after they say they were kicked out of a popular city park, alleging racial discrimination.

Isaac Juarez and his wife, Angela Gonzalez, said they were at Eagle Creek Park on May 13 when a park ranger came up and told them to leave because they were trespassing.

“You have two choices. You get a ticket and you leave or you leave now,” said the park ranger in the video.

When the family asked why they were being kicked out, the park ranger responded, “Because the lieutenant told you to and I’m telling you to.” He then said, “Out. Vamanos.”

“You can’t give me areason, so why? Is he only telling me because they don’t want us here? Who are they? That is the big question,” said Juarez.

That day, the couple was at the park with other family members and their five kids. They said many are now scared to go back.

“They don’t want to go back. They never will come back there,” Gonzalez said.

@joejuarez39 discrimination, racism, intolerance. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Solo fuimos a pasar una tarde divertida con mi familia y nos expulsaron al parecer porque dice que traspasamos quién sabe qué es un parque público donde pagamos nuestras entradas para ingresar hemos frecuentado ese lugar por muchos años nunca hemos tenido ningun problema de esa indole. ayudenos a compartir porfabor gracias bendiciones mi gente 🙏 ♬ sonido original - JoeJuarez626

A spokesperson with Indy Parks said park rangers were engaged with the family prior to the video because of “no swimming” and parking violations.

“Indy Parks welcomes all, and expects staff to remain professional and courteous at all times. Indy Parks is working with Park Rangers to improve communication and ensure that all visitors are treated with respect. Parks staff members have been in contact with members of the family since Tuesday, May 16,” Indy Parks said in a statement.

Gonzalez said a manager from Indy Parks offered her family a free membership and swimming passes after the incident, but Gonzalez said she instead wants an apology from the park ranger.

“I’m so sad for my family, my wife and my kids,” Juarez said.

The family said they visited this park for years and never had any issues until now.