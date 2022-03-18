Family still grieving after teen shot and killed

Da'Vonta White, 14, and Isaiah Jackson, 15, were shot and killed March 7 at Dubarry Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been almost two weeks since someone shot and killed 14-year-old Da'Vonta White and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson. White's family told 13News they're still processing through the pain while trying to cover funeral expenses.

"It's a lot. It's not to be expected. It's very hard for mom and the children. It's just a lot," Sekia Bennett, White's godmother, said.

"Somedays it's OK to come and talk about it, some days we just have to let it go and continue the desk day. A lot of crying," White's cousin, LaShanna Thompson said.

"They still had their whole life ahead of them. Neither one of them were bad boys," Thompson said. Neither one of them were bad kids."

White's family told 13News that he talked with his mom shortly before the incident happened.

"She just called him around 8:30. 'Where you at? Youu're supposed to be home.' 'Momma, I'm on my way. I'm about to be pulling up,' and then about 15 minutes later, we get another call. Devastating," Thompson said.

A tragedy, they say, should have never happened to a young bright teen.

"He has a big smile. He has a playful spirit. He likes to fix things, everyone told me about how he likes to fix things," Thompson said.

As they reflect on the good times, they're hoping the shooter is caught and justice will be served.

"We want to know why. We want to know what happened — what was the reason?" Thompson said. "We don't know. He was supposed to be on his way home. We don't know what happened, and we want to know what happened. We want justice."

Until then, they're asking for support from the community.

"Prayer changes things. Please, please keep us in prayer because she's going to need it," Thompson said. "The mother, the kid, the family — everybody is going to need prayer."

The family said they are in need of donations to help with funeral costs. If you would like to donate, you can stop by any Fifth-Third Bank location and contribute to the Da'Vonta Smiles Memorial. White's memorial service will be Tuesday.