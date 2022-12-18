Indianapolis Muslim, Christian faith leaders unite for prayer service

"We really look at God and the world around us in very similar ways and the dogmas can be different, but the desires are the same," said Father Chris Wadelton.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Muslim and Christian faith leaders have been making history for the last several years, coming together to celebrate their faith this holiday season.

They hope their annual prayer service leads to change around the world.

Inside a near-empty auditorium at the Indianapolis library downtown, leaders from two religions at war for centuries, came together to find common ground.

"Because we do have a lot in common," said Ahmed Alamine of the Muslim Community of Indianapolis.

Christians and Muslims gathered for the sixth annual Christian Muslim Unity Prayer Service Sunday.

"This is exactly what we want to show today - that we are different, but we can still work together and cherish our differences," said Alamine.

They recited the Christian Muslim unity prayer and the Unified Reading of the Bible and the Qur'an.

"He is Catholic, and I am Muslim, and I feel closer to him than many Muslims," said Alamine.

In a divided society, both leaders said they look at each other as human first. "Trust me, if we do so, we'll slow the problems of the world," said Alamine.

Moderator T.A. Shula's friend came to the first service.

"Anytime you have an atheist telling you to take a religious service and take it national, you have to think you may be on to something," Shula said.

"So, we hope that this spreads to communities all over Indiana and all over the world," said Father Wadelton.