Dave Calabro helps out driver, son who ran out of gas in snowstorm

"Do not go out. If it weren't for Dave, I'd be here stuck for hours," the driver said.

INDIANAPOLIS — When a huge winter weather event happens, it's all about sticking together to keep everyone safe. 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took that to heart while out covering the winter storm in Indianapolis.

He was on the east side checking out snow conditions when he came across a man who was stranded with his 7-month-old son in the car. The man had worked an overnight shift, and was trying to get to the store for some food when he ran out of gas.

So Dave gave them a ride to the gas station.

"We've been talking Pacers basketball and just kind of hanging out, and he's running again," Dave said.