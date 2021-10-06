Indianapolis announces leaf collection dates

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves per week to be collected on their regular trash pickup day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced dates for 2021 leaf collection Wednesday.

This year, leaf collection will begin Monday, Nov. 8 and go through Friday, Dec. 3. Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves per week to be collected on their regular trash pickup day.

DPW offered tips to keep in mind when preparing to have leaves picked up:

Place leaves in plastic bags, as paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least 3 feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

When raking leaves, remember to leave storm drains clear to prevent flooding and drainage issues. Leaves also should not be raked or swept into the street.

If Indianapolis residents miss the four-week window for leaf collection, they can place bags inside their regular trash bins or take them to the Citizens' Transfer Station, located at 2324 S. Belmont Ave., on Saturdays.