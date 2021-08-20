Indianapolis detectives seek help identifying persons of interest in death investigation

Officers called to the 2200 block of East 52nd Street last week found the body of an adult female.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police detectives are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a death investigation.

Officers called to the 2200 block of East 52nd Street on Saturday, Aug. 14 found the body of an adult female. Her identity hasn't been released.

On Friday, IMPD shared surveillance camera video and asked that anyone who can help them identify two people seen in it contact Detective Charles Benner at the (317) 327-3475 or Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

Information can also be shared at Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).