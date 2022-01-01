Indy Snow Force to hit the streets overnight Saturday

Crews will begin treating the streets at 11 p.m. and they'll remain on the roads until at least 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is deploying 75 Snow Force drivers and laborers to treat the roadways Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures have been dropping and will continue to drop into the 20s by Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the rain seen all over central Indiana on Saturday will begin to taper off overnight until it's replaced by a mix of rain and snow that'll transition to all snow early Sunday morning.

Although only a light accumulation of snow is expected, Indy DPW said it is preparing for refreezing pavement as temperatures drop Sunday morning.

Indy DPW is urging drivers to be careful, especially on bridge overpasses, hills or locations that are known to become slippery. The department is also asking drivers to keep at least three car lengths' distance between their vehicle and Snow Force trucks.