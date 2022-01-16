Indy Snow Force to hit the streets Sunday night into Monday

Crews will begin treating the streets at 11 p.m. and they'll remain on the roads until mid-morning on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works' Snow Force will hit the streets Sunday night to prepare for flurries, light snow and some slick roads that are expected to develop after midnight into Monday morning.

Central Indiana will stay about 100 miles away from the backside of measurable snow associated with the dangerous winter storm that was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday.

However, there's still a chance central Indiana will see some light snow overnight. This could create some slick spots on the roads and especially on elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses across the state through Monday morning.

To prepare for this potential winter weather, Snow Force crews will begin treating local thoroughfares and secondary streets at 11 p.m. and continue until at least mid-morning on Monday.