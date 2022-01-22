Indy Snow Force to hit the streets Saturday ahead of snowy Sunday

While this isn't going to be a major snow event, it will bring 1-2" of accumulation through central and northern Indiana, creating slippery road conditions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will call out a full shift of Snow Force drivers Saturday night ahead of central Indiana's first widespread snow of the season that's expected to hit Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Indianapolis between 7 and 9 a.m. While this isn't going to be a major snow event, it will bring 1-2" of accumulation through central and northern Indiana, creating slippery road conditions. Once the snow wraps up, blowing snow will become an issue lowering visibility as gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

The Snow Force will begin treating streets Saturday at 11 p.m. Crews will remain on the roads until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Indy DPW is urging drivers to be cautious while traveling during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses, hills or locations known to become slippery.

Drivers are also being encouraged to leave home with plenty of time to safely reach their destinations, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles and keep at least three car lengths' distance between their vehicle and Snow Force trucks.