Indy DPW: All work will be done tonight

Indy Snow Force crews will continue to be on city thoroughfares overnight treating roads for frost.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works shared some good news Saturday saying that road conditions have not only vastly improved, but the end is in sight for crews who have been working long hours to clear the streets after this week's winter storm.

Contracted crews have hit all residential streets countywide in most townships. Indy DPW said it expected to have all contracted work completed by Saturday night, including ongoing operations in Warren, Franklin, and Center townships.

Indy DPW activated more than 200 personnel to assist with operations throughout last week's multi-day weather event. Together, they addressed the various impacts of the storm.

Indy DPW contracted crews were mobilized throughout the day Friday after major snow accumulation stopped early Friday morning. Crews continued working overnight Friday into Saturday. Contracted crews were tasked with completing a single pass along each of the approximately 4,400 lane miles of public, residential streets in neighborhoods across Indianapolis.

More than 80 Snow Force trucks continued working on thoroughfares and secondary streets until about 7 p.m. Saturday. A smaller team of drivers took over after 7 p.m. to treat roads susceptible to frost overnight.

Contractors have now hit all residential roadways in a majority of townships. And ongoing operations in Warren, Franklin, and Center twps will be complete by tonight.@IndySnowForce will be on thoroughfares until 7pm when a smaller shift moves into frost patrol for overnight.❄️💪 — Indy Snow Force (@IndySnowForce) February 5, 2022

Although the end is in sight, Indy DPW is reminding residents that they share some snow removal responsibilities with the city.