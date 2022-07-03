Recent jump in Indy gas prices could lead to higher grocery bills, restaurant tabs

One driver told 13News demand for delivery jumped during the pandemic and the higher gas prices aren’t helping.

INDIANAPOLIS — Skyrocketing gas prices are hitting everyone’s pockets, from those with long commutes to local delivery drivers.

“They have to pay for their gas out of their pocket. Our company pays through mileage, so they do get some reimbursement for their mileage that they put on their car,” said Brandon Irvin, owner and assistant general manager at Jet’s Pizza near 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

On Monday, Irvin was helping deliver pizzas. He said demand for delivery jumped during the pandemic and the high gas prices aren’t helping.

Right now, their delivery fee is $4, but with the surge at the pump, that could change.

“There are some places that are $7, $8, $10 for delivery,” Irvin said.

It’s a ripple effect that industries and Hoosiers are bracing for.

“[Oil prices] are certainly going to be a primary driver of transportation and shipping costs, and that can affect a broad base of goods and services,” said Andrew Butters at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. “It’s possible you are also going to see it in more indirect ways in parts of your monthly budget.”

That means your grocery bill or meal at your favorite restaurant might go up, but Butters said it’s hard to predict when.

“It could perhaps take some time, as opposed to the gas prices at the pump,” he said.

In meantime, businesses are trying to help their drivers, hoping customers will, too.

“Take care of your delivery drivers. They are out here hustling to get you your food. If you can, take a little bit more out of your pocket to help them out,” Irvin said.