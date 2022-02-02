Indy restaurants serving up delivery keep busy during winter storm

ClusterTruck's drivers delivered more than 800 orders Wednesday to Hoosiers who decided to order in instead of going out on roads made slick by the winter storm.

INDIANAPOLIS — Instead of going out to grab a bite to eat, some Hoosiers decided to order delivery Wednesday so they could avoid being on roads made slick by the winter storm. Some of the city closed down because of the weather, but a handful of businesses kept busy, especially those with delivery drivers.

Charles Wright, the director of operations at ClusterTruck, said it was business as usual for the company's delivery drivers.

"Weather conditions like this are normally desirable by ClusterTruck and delivery businesses. People don't want to get out, so people order delivery food," said Wright.

On Wednesday, delivery drivers with ClusterTruck delivered more than 800 orders in the Indianapolis area. Joshua Mills was one of those dedicated drivers out in the elements.

"I've seen a couple of accidents. I watched it go from rain to sleet. It's getting pretty bad out there," said Mills.

For him, the risk is worth it.

"I'm just out here just trying to pay bills and make my kids happy," said Mills.

He suggests drivers take it easy if they're going to be on the roads.

"Stop soon, slow down, make sure you get your signals in time," said Mills.

ClusterTruck drivers are the eyes and ears of the company, and they rely on the drivers for feedback regarding road conditions. If you're thinking about ordering Thursday check ahead first online.

"We like to deliver food whenever possible, but the priority is to keep everyone safe. It's a high likelihood we won't be open tomorrow, but we will be playing it by ear," said Wright.

Mills said rain or shine, he's ready.