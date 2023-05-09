Indianapolis Cultural Trail expanding west across White River

The $21.2 million expansion is expected to be finished in late 2026.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail announced a $21.2 million expansion to the west side of downtown Indianapolis across the White River.

The new segment, through a partnership between the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, will link downtown's Wholesale District to near west side neighborhoods by adding one mile along South Street, Kentucky Avenue, Henry Street and a Henry Street bridge, which will be built south of Washington Street in 2024.

Construction on the White River expansion is expected to start in late 2025 and should be finished by late 2026.

White River expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

"As a state, we are focused on improving the quality of place of our communities and the quality of life for current and future generations," Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. "The expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail to the west side of the White River will further expand the walkability of our Capital City and connect downtown Indianapolis to Elanco’s new headquarters and the surrounding development that will bring exciting new opportunities for entrepreneurs, innovators, talent and community members for years to come."

Construction is currently underway on Indianapolis Cultural Trail segments along Indiana Avenue, 10th Street and South Street.

When the White River expansion is complete, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail will stretch nine miles.

By the numbers

Original Trail

Length: 6 miles

Funding: $63 million in federal grants, and local corporate and philanthropic sources

Timing: Opened in 2023

Location: Circles downtown Indianapolis and includes several legs

First expansion (currently under construction)

Length: 2 miles

Funding: $30 million, with $28.5 million from the Lilly Endowment Inc. Elevance Health Foundation, Lilly Foundation and City of Indianapolis (The Cultural Trail is currently fundraising for the remaining $1.5 million.)

Timing: Construction is scheduled to be finished by late spring 2024

Location: Two segments: Indiana Avenue/10th Street: Enhances connections in the Indiana Avenue cultural district, connecting to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continuing north to 10th Street, where it continues west on 10th Street to the 16 Tech Bridge. South Street: Improves connections in the Wholesale cultural district, connecting New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, improving access to Stadium Village businesses, Old Southside neighborhood, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center



White River expansion