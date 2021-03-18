x
Indianapolis couple survives but loses dog in southeast side house fire

The couple's cat also survived Wednesday's fire on Leeds Avenue.
Credit: IFD
A couple and their cat survived a house fire on Leeds Ave. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Their dog died in the fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple was able to escape an attic fire in their southeast side home on Wednesday, but their dog died in the fire.

Indianapolis Fire Department investigators believe an electrical issued caused the fire in the single-story house on Leeds Avenue, near Southeastern Avenue and Rural Street. 

Firefighters were called just before 6:30 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the house.

They said the married couple, who has owned the home for 11 years, evacuated successfully, along with their cat, but their dog perished in the fire.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in 20 minutes. 

