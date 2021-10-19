Colts visit IPS school to deliver winter coats, hats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are giving back to children in the community
Several players, including tight end Jack Doyle, helped hand out coats Tuesday to kids at Lew Wallace Elementary School 107 on the west side of Indianapolis.
In addition to giving away more than 500 new coats, there were also hats and wellness kits.
The coats were purchased using part of a $20,000 grant from United Healthcare.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis Animal Care Services investigating pet hotel after finding animals alone in facility
- Avon senior gets dream acceptance into Butler University after beating cancer
- Mother meets IMPD officer who cleaned up late daughter's memorial
- Reports: FDA expected to OK 'mix-and-match' COVID vaccine booster approach this week
- Yes, states can opt out of daylight saving time