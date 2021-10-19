x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Colts visit IPS school to deliver winter coats, hats

Besides 500 warm coats, students also got wellness kits during the visit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are giving back to children in the community 

Several players, including tight end Jack Doyle, helped hand out coats Tuesday to kids at Lew Wallace Elementary School 107 on the west side of Indianapolis.

In addition to giving away more than 500 new coats, there were also hats and wellness kits.

The coats were purchased using part of a $20,000 grant from United Healthcare.

What other people are reading: 