Colts visit IPS school to deliver winter coats, hats

Besides 500 warm coats, students also got wellness kits during the visit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are giving back to children in the community

Several players, including tight end Jack Doyle, helped hand out coats Tuesday to kids at Lew Wallace Elementary School 107 on the west side of Indianapolis.

In addition to giving away more than 500 new coats, there were also hats and wellness kits.

The coats were purchased using part of a $20,000 grant from United Healthcare.

Stopped by Lew Wallace School 107 today to distribute winter coats and visit with students alongside @doylejack84 and teammates! pic.twitter.com/RYFjAendud — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) October 19, 2021