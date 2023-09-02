x
Colts owner Jim Irsay tweets that he used to loan his helicopter to Jimmy Buffett

Irsay posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, about how he "always had great memories" of the late singer-songwriter.
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay posted tributes to the late Jimmy Buffett on Saturday afternoon.

Buffett, famous for songs such as "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise", died Friday at the age of 76

Irsay posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that he had "many memories" with Buffett and said that he loaned singer-songwriter his helicopter in the early 2000's. He called Buffett a "true gentleman" in the post.

In a second post Saturday afternoon, Irsay posted a photo of Buffett along with the lyrics to one of Buffett's songs "He Went to Paris".

