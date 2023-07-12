August marks 11th Colts 5K run/walk

Registration is open for in-person, virtual, and fun runs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is open for the Indianapolis Colts' 11th annual 5K run/walk. The route will start and finish at Lucas Oil Stadium and pass by scenic Indy landmarks like Monument Circle, the Convention Center, Victory Field, and the JW Marriott Hotel.

All in-person events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. Runners can register to participate in either an in-person, virtual, or fun run.

The "in-person" 5K has a registration fee of $45 and includes access to a post-race gathering with live music, food, and drinks. In-person registrants will also receive a finisher t-shirt, medal, and tickets to next year's Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

A "fun run" will be held for children and has a registration fee of $40. Kids who participate in the fun run will also receive a finisher t-shirt and tickets to the aforementioned preseason game against Chicago.

For those not local to Indianapolis, the event will also feature a virtual 5K. Runners can record their 5K times and share them with other fans and Colts employees such as cheerleaders and mascot "Blue." The fee for the virtual run is $35 and includes a finisher t-shirt and medal, but not tickets to next season's preseason game.