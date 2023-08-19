Hundreds participate in 11th annual Colts 5K run

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was a beautiful morning for a run in downtown Indianapolis.
The warm weather produced a sizable turnout as hundreds of Colts fans took to the Indianapolis city streets for the 11th annual Colts 5K run.
Runners started in front of Lucas Oil Stadium on a route that took them through downtown Indy and around Monument Circle. The runners finished at the 50 yard line at Lucas Oil stadium.
As an extra bonus to participating in the run, runners were gifted tickets to Saturday night's preseason game between the Colts and the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.