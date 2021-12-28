Colts cheerleaders, Blue surprise frontline workers across Indianapolis

Colts cheerleaders and Blue surprised firefighters, police officers and IndyGo bus drivers to thank them for keeping the city safe and moving.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts spent Tuesday making stops all around the city thanking first responders and essential workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

The Colts mascot Blue and cheerleaders handed out gifts and free lunch to the people keeping the city safe and moving.

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 13 was the first stop on the Colts' thank you tour. Every firefighter received a scarf with entertainment provided by Blue.

"A huge boost,” said firefighter Dan New. “It's great to have a community that supports you and comes out and pays attention to you. The Colts are obviously a big organization, everybody loves them. Just having them show up - we all watch them together as a group all the time. So, it's very, very nice to be recognized."

No better way to start your shift than with a visit from Blue Indianapolis Colts Mascot, Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders... Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Metro Police officers also enjoyed a slice or two of pizza during middle shift roll call at IMPD southeast district headquarters in Fountain Square. Encouragement from the community is always appreciated, but especially during a pandemic nearing two years.

"This can be kind of taxing over time,” said IMPD Captain Steve Ferklic. “Especially since it's going on much longer than maybe anybody expected originally. So, it's been tough. But we're very sturdy people and we're out here to do a job, and we're committed."

Blue the Mascot and Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders made a special stop to IMPD Southeast District today to show... Posted by IMPD News on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The Colts community Tuesday events usually involve the players getting out to visit the public, but not since the start of the pandemic. This is now the second seasons without the players being allowed to interact with fans because of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

"They'd love to be here,” said Colts Senior Events Manager Chelsea Durham. “They'd love to be able to be out in the community. But due to NFL policies, unfortunately, we have to keep our social distance just to keep everybody safe. So, we want to do our part. We're out here with Colts cheerleaders and Blue. You know, you can't keep Blue away from anyone."

Blue spent time hanging out with bus drivers at IndyGo headquarters while the cheerleaders made sure each person in the drivers' lounge received a gift scarf

and personal thank you.

"I like being able to be in the community, help out people and make sure people get to their appointments and doctors, jobs, all that kind of stuff on time,” said IndyGo bus driver Richard Taylor.

