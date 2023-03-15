Friday is '317 Day' and the Colts are celebrating their home city with a new shirt

If your area code is 317, then you're in luck this Friday. Not only because Friday is St. Patrick's Day, but because it's 317 Day, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis, It's almost your day.

There are a few extra special days in the year. Your birthday, May 4th for "Star Wars" fans and Oct. 3 for "Mean Girls" fans. But did you know there's another special nonholiday for Indianapolis residents?

Well, now you do!

If your area code is 317, then rejoice because Friday is 3/17 Day.

In honor of March 17, or "3/17 Day" in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a new “For The Shoe” T-shirt celebrating football and all things “317."

The shirts are available for $34.99 at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and online at shop.Colts.com. Free next-day shipping is available for online purchases so fans can receive their shirts in time to wear on Friday.