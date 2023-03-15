Friday is '317 Day' and the Colts are celebrating their home city with a new shirt

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis, It's almost your day.
There are a few extra special days in the year. Your birthday, May 4th for "Star Wars" fans and Oct. 3 for "Mean Girls" fans. But did you know there's another special nonholiday for Indianapolis residents?
Well, now you do!
If your area code is 317, then rejoice because Friday is 3/17 Day.
In honor of March 17, or "3/17 Day" in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a new “For The Shoe” T-shirt celebrating football and all things “317."
The shirts are available for $34.99 at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and online at shop.Colts.com. Free next-day shipping is available for online purchases so fans can receive their shirts in time to wear on Friday.
The pro shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.