City leaders focused on fresh food for Marion County families

The month of September is Hunger Awareness Month and Indianapolis city leaders want to make sure everyone has fresh food.

INDIANAPOLIS — This month, the City of Indianapolis is focusing on making sure everyone throughout Marion County has access to healthy foods.



It's part of the city's annual food hunger program.

September is Hunger Action Month in Indianapolis. City leaders are working to help get families fresh food.

"I've been eating more fruits and vegetables that actually allow me to start juicing as well," Lashiona Young said.

Lashiona Young is a mother of one.

She recently took advantage of the Good Food for All initiative here in Indy, allowing her to receive boxes of free produce and how to cook healthy meals.

'It came with the recipes; I got a sheet of paper on what foods you can make with the different fruits and vegetables that was included in the box," Young said.

And that's similar to what the city is doing all month long in September.

The City's Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) has set aside $9 million towards programs and initiatives until 2024.

"We're definitely trying to do our part to address the need," Tikilia Tinker-Martin said

Tikilia Tinker-Martin is with OPHS.

She says right now they're trying to bring awareness for families who live in food deserts across the city.

Some of the efforts include cooking demonstrations, food giveaways along with recipes to cook healthy meals.

"We're making sure that we do our due diligence to not only tell them to eat healthy or make better choices but hey here's a step in the right direction," Tinker-Martin said. "Here's some items that you can take home and experience with your whole family."

It's an effort Young believes can help a lot of Hoosiers.

"I think if a lot of organizations get onboard and provide these free foods, it will be very beneficial to the community and make a difference as well," Young said.

This month, the OPHS food division will host cooking demonstrations and food distribution events across Marion County. These events are free and open to the public. The following events are: