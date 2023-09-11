Council unanimously approves $25M in funding to repair Indianapolis streets

Councilors will identify the worst streets in their districts to determine which will receive priority for repair.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indianapolis streets will finally be getting a much-needed facelift.

The City-County Council approved a request from the Department of Public Works Monday night for $25 million to fix residential streets.

The money will go toward repairing and redesigning streets in neighborhoods across Indianapolis, not the main thoroughfares. Crews will fix problems like potholes and crumbling roads with funds that are left over from last year.

The council voted unanimously to approve the funding for the project.

"Continued investments like this are a win for our constituents as it will not only beautify our neighborhoods, but it will improve the safety and quality of life for all residents," Council Vice President Zach Adamson said.

It's the third year in a row the city is spending money on fixing residential streets. The DPW conducted a study last year that showed only about 7% of the city's residential streets were deemed to be in good shape.