City-County Council hosting public forums ahead of redistricting process

The public is invited to share their input on the process at meetings scheduled in each of Marion County's nine townships.

INDIANAPOLIS — A series of public forums will be held to discuss the Indianapolis City-County Council's upcoming redistricting process.

One forum will be held in each of Marion County's nine townships, starting Jan. 22 in Perry Township, though residents are not limited to attending the forum in the township in which they reside. The council said this is the first time in the city's history that the redistricting process is starting with a public information and engagement campaign.

A website, YourVoice2022.com, has been created to help answer questions about the process. The site also includes the schedule for the nine forums, information about COVID policies and safety measures at each facility and language interpretation options that will be offered at the various forums.

The Perry Township forum on Jan. 22 is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include interpreters of both the Punjabi and Chin languages.

Here's the full schedule and location of the nine public redistricting forums: