Indianapolis City-County Council meeting to discuss violence reduction initiatives

Leaders with the Office of Public Health and Safety will provide updates on the Peacemakers program and Elevation Grant Program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence has been on the rise across Marion County, and the Indianapolis City-County Council is meeting Wednesday night to talk about two big initiatives that are working to put an end to the violence.

Wednesday night, leaders with Mayor Joe Hogsett's Office of Public Health and Safety will give updates on two big initiatives, the Peacemakers Program and the Elevation Grant Program, which will invest $45 million into neighborhoods over the next three years addressing mental wellness, restoration and empowering youth.

The city has hired 50 peacemakers that have been in communities since late January working to prevent violence on three different levels. It's a job leaders say takes a special person that knows the community.

"I'm not going to have somebody from the east side work on the west side, or vice versa," said Lauren Rodriquez, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety. "They need to know that area, they need to be a visible person out in that area that has chosen to work for the community and make sure that our community is becoming better and is getting the things they need to them."

The Elevation Grant Program is also accepting applications from not-for-profit organizations looking to combat violence in their neighborhoods. The Central Indiana Community Foundation will host multiple info sessions prior to the applications opening:

Thursday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Martin University

Monday, March 28 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Martin University

Thursday, March 31 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (virtual)

Each session will allow you to learn more about the program, eligibility, and provide information on general grant concepts such as budgeting and reporting. You can learn more about the grant program at this link.

Applications will open on April 1, and the deadline is May 1.