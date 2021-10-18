Indianapolis City-County Council approves budget plan with near-unanimous vote

The measure capitalizes on a large infusion of American Rescue Plan moneys to help address a surge in violent crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council has given approval to a 2022 budget plan.

Mayor Joe Hogsett cited "a remarkable level of bipartisan cooperation" after the measure was approved Monday on a 23-1 vote.

“I want to express my deep thanks to President Osili, Leaders Lewis and Mowery, and all councilors for their extensive collaboration throughout the past months in seeing these proposals into fruition," Hogsett said in a statement Monday night.

Safety in the community was the theme when Hogsett presented the budget proposal in August, which invests more than ever before in public safety.

Tonight’s vote on the 2022 budget signals a remarkable level of bipartisan cooperation as we take on the challenges facing our city and plot a vision for a safer Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/8d7gK1VJvl — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) October 19, 2021

"This plan, once implemented, will save lives," Hogsett said in August. "This plan, once funded, will make the city safer."

The budget calls for, in part, adding 100 new IMPD officers, funding 22 new civilian public safety officers and investing $9 million in crimefighting technology. That technology includes a 360-degree virtual training system, 350 solar cell license plate readers and community cameras with license plate readers and gunshot detection equipment.

There is also $15 million per year for community violence reduction grants, and boosting to 50 the number of peacekeepers who work with at-risk individuals.