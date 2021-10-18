Indianapolis City-County Council approves budget plan with near-unanimous vote

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council has given approval to a 2022 budget plan.
The measure capitalizes on a large infusion of American Rescue Plan moneys to help address a surge in violent crime.
Mayor Joe Hogsett cited "a remarkable level of bipartisan cooperation" after the measure was approved Monday on a 23-1 vote.
“I want to express my deep thanks to President Osili, Leaders Lewis and Mowery, and all councilors for their extensive collaboration throughout the past months in seeing these proposals into fruition," Hogsett said in a statement Monday night.
Safety in the community was the theme when Hogsett presented the budget proposal in August, which invests more than ever before in public safety.
"This plan, once implemented, will save lives," Hogsett said in August. "This plan, once funded, will make the city safer."
The budget calls for, in part, adding 100 new IMPD officers, funding 22 new civilian public safety officers and investing $9 million in crimefighting technology. That technology includes a 360-degree virtual training system, 350 solar cell license plate readers and community cameras with license plate readers and gunshot detection equipment.
There is also $15 million per year for community violence reduction grants, and boosting to 50 the number of peacekeepers who work with at-risk individuals.
"Importantly, for the second consecutive year, the Council has placed equity at the center of our budget review process, so that each of these new investments also advances our common goal of eliminating inequities of race, place, and identity throughout our community," said City-Couny Council President Vop Osili.