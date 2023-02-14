Indianapolis Citizens Police Complaint Board hears 2 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis board that hears people's complaints about IMPD police officers met Monday.
The Citizens Police Complaint Board convened to hear two cases and viewed body camera video.
The board cleared IMPD in both complaints. Details of the cases heard Monday weren't immediately available.
The CPCB meets on the second Monday of every month. It's made up of nine voting members. Three police officers are also appointed to the board, but do not vote. They're appointed by the mayor, the City-County Council and the Fraternal Order of Police.
The board's next meeting is set for March 13.