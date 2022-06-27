Indianapolis church hosts service for prayer, discussion about Roe v. Wade ruling

Sunday's service wasn't necessarily about solving all the issues, but rather providing a safe place for people to talk about them.

INDIANAPOLIS — In wake of the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis hosted a gathering open to the public.

The service wasn't necessarily about solving all the issues, but rather providing a safe place for people to talk about them and their feelings, and to pray about them.

"We knew we wanted to offer our cathedral, our space of worship, as an opportunity for people to come together to lament, to take refuge together, to be reminded we are not alone and to be unfolded of the love of a God, who is with us all the time," said Canon Kristin White.

While White anticipated this Supreme Court decision after the leaked draft earlier this year, she said it was still painful to see.

"As a woman, as a mother, as a daughter, I was devastated. As a leader of the church, I know what the cost this will be to women, to people throughout this state and our country. I am deeply saddened and feel compelled to stand with people who are in need," said White.

White said this is a time many women feel unsafe. She wants them to know there is support.

"The Episcopal Church offers them a place of refuge and support. We are committed to justice. We are committed to equitable access for all people, particularly women. That's including reproductive healthcare. I want people to know we will stand with people in the Episcopal Church," said White.

As pro-choice advocates continue fighting for women's rights, White wants them to know the Episcopal Church will be beside them.