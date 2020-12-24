Indianapolis church holds Christmas Eve parking lot service

Northwood Christian Church is inviting the public to join the Christmas Eve service in its parking lot, filled with decorated Christmas trees.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is prepping its parking lot for one of the biggest services since the pandemic started last spring.

The members at Northwood Christian Church are packing the parking lot with decorated Christmas trees and inviting the public to join them from their cars for what would have been their regular holiday service on Christmas Eve.

This year, families can enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas over their FM car radios. Northwood canceled all of its in-person services at the start of the pandemic. Everyone is welcome to parking lot tree service.

Pastor Heath Jones has been advertising the parking lot Christmas Eve tree service on social media to encourage people to make it a family event, all while practicing social distancing. Heath shut down in-person services so that the members would be safe from the spread of the virus, especially those in high-risk categories.

"Some of the congregants that I will see on Christmas Eve I have not seen for month and months," Jones said. "Just seeing them in their cars, or if even if they can just crack their windows a little bit to see them face-to-face, that is going to mean a lot."

Jones and other volunteers started setting up the donated Christmas trees during the week. Each attendee will get a free glow stick in place of candles that they would usually pass out during an in-person holiday service.

The Christmas tree parking lot service is at 7 p.m. Thursday. Northwood Christian Church is located at 4550 Central Ave. in Indianapolis.