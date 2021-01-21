"My VP looks like me" | Seeing themselves in the new vice president

Students at an Indianapolis community center didn't watch the inauguration, but they were aware of its impact on their lives.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at the Edna Martin Christian Community Center for e-learning Wednesday did not see the inauguration, but they had a sense of how momentous the day was.

As Kamiyah Johnson, a third grader said, "I heard she's a very bright woman and she's powerful."

Aubree Massie wore a t-shirt that proclaimed, "My VP looks like me."

Kamala Harris is both the first woman and person of color to be sworn in as Vice President of the United States.

Kamiyah said it made her think, "one day I can be president or vice president like she is."

Her sister, Janiyah, an eighth-grader said, "honestly, it makes me feel I can do anything."

And, she said, not just because Harris is a Black woman.

"That she grew up with a single mom and was able to do the things she did, it's very inspiring to me because my mom is a single mom and she's done a lot and it's my job do something great and take care of her when she's older," Janiyah said.

Her and Kamiyah's mom, Kayla Winters, said she's excited about what the future holds for her daughters and little girls everywhere.

"Now that we have representation at the table, I feel like our voices can be heard," Winters said. "I think that will make a great difference for the next generation and it's going to inspire a vision of hope for them."

And while Harris makes history as the country's first woman and the first Black and South Asian-American, to become vice president, Aubree's mother said she won't be the last.