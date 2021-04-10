Indianapolis canal dyed blue to kick off IPS Week

Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Council President Vop Osili joined school officials on the canal to celebrate the start of IPS Week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis canal was dyed blue Monday to kick off IPS Week, a week-long series of events meant to highlight the ways in which Indianapolis Public Schools is "Proud to be Public," according to the district.

The third annual IPS Week's theme is "Revitalizing Spirit" and the week will feature events not only for IPS students and staff, but also for families, alumni, community partners and supporters.

On Monday, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson welcomed Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and several school officials to the canal walk to get the ball rolling on IPS Week, starting with dying the canal blue.

🔵IPS Week 2021 Kickoff!🔵

Today we celebrated the first day of IPS Week by dyeing the canal blue. Thank you @IndyMayorJoe, @VoteVop, @EvanForIPS, @Allen4IPS and Commissioner Collins for helping us kickoff #IPSWeek2021!



➡️https://t.co/Y0CqZpuNIf pic.twitter.com/NiQ5Xrji50 — IPS (@IPSSchools) October 4, 2021

Throughout the day, IPS students, staff, families and others were asked to wear something blue in support of the district.

There will be an "Equity in Education Day," where the school district will post on social media highlighting how it's focused on equity. It'll also launch an Education Equity grant program specifically for IPS schools/programs.

Wednesday is "Proud to be Public Day." ISP students, families and staff will be encouraged to post on social media about why they are proud to be at IPS.