Businesses prepare for possible UPS strike

Negotiations concern part-time workers, who are fighting for higher hourly wages, earlier access to health insurance coverage and a path toward full-time employment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses like Indie Mane in downtown Indianapolis depend on UPS to deliver specialized hair products.

"I almost didn't realize how much of my business relied on UPS and he's in here every single day. We know his route. We know his name," said Belinda Benham, owner of Indy Mane downtown and Indy Mane North.

A looming nationwide UPS strike has Benham concerned.

"Our color is a specialty color that ships from Australia to Indianapolis," she said. "Having 80% of my business color and extensions, we almost ... we wouldn't be able to operate. That's pretty frightening to hear that."

Contract negotiations between UPS and Teamsters union officials broke down last week. Negotiations now concern part-time workers, who are fighting for higher hourly wages, earlier access to health insurance coverage and a path toward full-time employment.

Workers say if a deal isn't met, they could walk off the job come Aug. 1, a move that could impact Hoosier customers and businesses.

"We are a member of the American Booksellers Association, so there has been communication just letting people know that this was coming, and if you wanted to order up on a few things, just in case you need it to tide you over for a little bit, so we at least had forewarning that this could happen," said Cat Cardwell, program director of Indy Reads, a nonprofit for adult literacy.

Cardwell said the bookstore gets new books and other merchandise deliveries from UPS.

"We do supplement new books with UPS, but not as much as our entire inventory," said Cardwell.

Cardwell said if UPS goes on strike, it's unclear how long it will last.

"Our community made it through the pandemic with all the supply chain and issues then, so I think we are good at finding creative ways of making sure we are still supporting each other," said Cardwell.

Benham said the potential delay in shipments could impact clients who need it most.

"After the pandemic, a lot of people had a lot of hair loss. So, it's not necessarily a vain thing. It's to give them the hair back that they used to have, so in extensions, with your mental health, to give you back your normal hair, is huge," said Benham.

UPS and the Teamsters are expected to continue negotiations next week. The contract will expire at midnight on July 31, affecting 340,000 workers.