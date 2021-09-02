Indianapolis Burmese immigrants voice support for demonstrations in former homeland

About 25,000 Burmese immigrants live in Indiana, 21,000 on the south side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The protests in Myanmar, also known as Burma, grow larger by the day, demanding democracy and the end of the military takeover that began February 1.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, now running the country, claims last November's election was fraudulent. The elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, remains detained.

The country of 54 million people in Southeast Asia has a strong voice joining the protests halfway around the world in Indianapolis. In the last week, the Indianapolis Burmese community has held two downtown rallies attended by hundreds at Monument Circle and the Indiana War Memorial.

"In fear and worry that we might now go back to the dark days of many years,” said Elaisa Vahnie, executive director of the Burmese America Community Institute. “The people in Burma do not trust the military."

About 25,000 Burmese immigrants live in Indiana, 21,000 on the south side of Indianapolis. The Burmese American Community Institute The official website of the Burmese American Community Institute has its headquarters in the Perry Township government building.

"I hope the military leaders will reconsider their action,” said Vahnie, “really think about that when they do this, it is devoid of love, devoid of concern for the people of Burma. Also, this is counterproductive."

Vahnie came to the United States in 2003. His parents and siblings remain in Burma. Most of the immigrants living in Indianapolis, like the Christian Chin people, fled Burma due to religious and ethnic persecution from previous military regimes.

"In the last four or five years, we have come a long ways, making a lot of improvements through democracy,” said Peter Thawnghmung, Chin Community of Indiana board president. “However, military action could quickly destroy all the progress that we've made. Number one, we denounce the military governments taking over the power. Number two, we would like everyone, including friends here, officials to give pressure in any means we can to the military government to do the right thing."