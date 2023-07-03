Indianapolis Burger Week returns July 17-23

Burger fans will have a chance to enjoy $7 burgers seven days of the week at select Indianapolis restaurants in mid-July.

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger connoisseurs will want to mark their calendars later this month because Indianapolis Burger Week is returning July 17-23 and will feature $7 burgers at select restaurants in the Indy area.

At the time of the initial announcement, 13 Indy-area restaurants have signed on as participants with more expected prior to the event's kick-off. The initial restaurants are:

Select locations will also be serving Maker's Mark cocktail pairings to go with customers' gourmet hamburgers.

The event is open to all ages with the exception of locations that are only open to patrons 21 and over.