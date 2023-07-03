Indianapolis Burger Week returns July 17-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger connoisseurs will want to mark their calendars later this month because Indianapolis Burger Week is returning July 17-23 and will feature $7 burgers at select restaurants in the Indy area.
At the time of the initial announcement, 13 Indy-area restaurants have signed on as participants with more expected prior to the event's kick-off. The initial restaurants are:
- Agave & Rye: 336 Delaware Street Suite D, Indianapolis
- 5th Ave. Bar and Grille: 423 Main Street, Beech Grove
- Brother's Bar & Grill Broad Ripple: 910 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
- Brother's Bar & Grill Downtown: 255 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis
- Drake's: 3740 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis
- Gallery on 16th: 319 E. 16th Street Suite 101, Indianapolis
- Goodwood Brewing: 140 S. Illinois Street Central, Indianapolis
- Oasis Diner: 405 W. Main Street, Plainfield
- LouVino: 530 Massachusetts Ave #140, Indianapolis
- Pier 48: 130 S. Pennsylvania Street Suite B, Indianapolis
- Root's Burger Bar: 12552 Gray Road, Carmel
- Slapfish: 345 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
- Swensons Drive-In: 8894 E. US 36, Avon
Select locations will also be serving Maker's Mark cocktail pairings to go with customers' gourmet hamburgers.
The event is open to all ages with the exception of locations that are only open to patrons 21 and over.
Indianapolis Burger Week recommends locating participating restaurants through their official app. The app allows burger explorers to check into the restaurants and earn points. Those who check into four or more restaurants will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards and a Maker's Mark branded JBL speaker.