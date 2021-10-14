Indianapolis boy's mullet judged 8th best in country

Greyson Reynolds, 9, entered a Facebook-based contest put on by USA Mullet Championships.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy vying to be recognized as having the best kid's mullet in America has finished eighth in the competition.

(Editor's note: The attached video is a 13News story which aired before the contest was complete.)

Greyson Reynolds, 9, entered the Facebook-based contest put on by USA Mullet Championships.

The final round was made up of 10 picks from the judges and the top 15 vote-getters on Facebook.

The winner got a $2,500 prize while the second and third place finishers got gift sets from the USA Mullet Championships.

Greyson is keeping the mullet and is excited about bragging rights for finishing eighth in the country.

With over 110k votes we had a crazy finish to our 2021 Kids Contest (voted on by the fans) Congratulations to our 2021... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Wednesday, October 13, 2021