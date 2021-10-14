Indianapolis boy's mullet judged 8th best in country

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy vying to be recognized as having the best kid's mullet in America has finished eighth in the competition.
(Editor's note: The attached video is a 13News story which aired before the contest was complete.)
The final round was made up of 10 picks from the judges and the top 15 vote-getters on Facebook.
The winner got a $2,500 prize while the second and third place finishers got gift sets from the USA Mullet Championships.
Greyson is keeping the mullet and is excited about bragging rights for finishing eighth in the country.
To see previous winners of the contest, click here.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD sergeant facing criminal charges in use of force case
- Southwest travelers cautiously optimistic as flights return to normal
- Indianapolis grandmother killed in apparent home invasion; teen arrested
- Community leaders applaud IMPD’s swift action in use of force case
- Autopsy reveals Gabby Petito's death caused by strangulation
- Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Fall colors nearing their peak in central Indiana
- Indiana woman sentenced in Capitol riot case
- More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement