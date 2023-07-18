Indianapolis-bound flight diverted Tuesday after reported mechanical problem

American Airlines Flight 648 landed in Charlotte to be inspected for a possible mechanical issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight bound for Indianapolis was diverted to Charlotte Tuesday after an apparent mechanical issue.

Reports that the aircraft experienced a bird strike were apparently unfounded.

The plane landed safely at the Charlotte airport and was undergoing inspection.

A spokesperson for the airline provided this statement late Tuesday:

"American Airlines flight 648, with service from CLT to Indianapolis (IND), returned to CLT due to a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely and was inspected by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused."