Indy-based 'Good Bones' series to end after upcoming season

Co-host Mina Starsiak Hawk made the announcement on her podcast Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the end of an era for a popular HGTV show that has put Indianapolis homes in the spotlight for nearly 10 years.

We've learned "Good Bones" will end after its upcoming eighth season. Mina Starsiak Hawk made the official announcement on her podcast Tuesday.

"It is officially...it's a wrap, folks," Starsiak Hawk said. "It's the end of an era. I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent almost the last 10 years with."

Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, started renovating homes in their neighborhood more than 15 years ago and opened their company "Two Chicks and a Hammer."