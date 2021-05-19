Indianapolis baker in international competition

"The Greatest Baker" is the world's largest online competition for bakers. The winner will get worldwide recognition, $20,000 and be featured in a magazine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tiana Mattysse is chasing her dream and hoping to catch a break.

“That would be huge," she said. "That is a huge stepping stone to getting my own shop, hiring employees.”

Mattysse entered into “The Greatest Baker,” an international competition that tries to find the world’s best baker. The winner will receive $20,000 in addition to worldwide recognition as The Greatest Baker and be featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.

“There’s a job market out there, there’s people who need to be hired so I would definitely budget everything to the point where I would be able to grab my own shop, get employees there," Mattysse said.

Right now, she works out of a shared kitchen she rents in Indianapolis.

“I’m trying to not get into too much debt, so I haven’t got any loans or anything for my business but I’m going step-by-step and trying to get the funds by selling more items and just getting my name out there," she said. "Hopefully I get my shot very soon.”

Not only does she bake classic favorites, but she specializes in vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free options, inspired by her family.

“My dad actually is diabetic, and he used to love desserts, so I did some alternative baking for him, and he loves my sugar-free desserts," said Mattysse. "My daughters have the gluten allergy, and they also have allergies to eggs and soy, so I started the vegan baking, and they love the cupcakes, cookies, and brownies. Anything vegan.”

Mattysse delivers her baked goods all around the area and ships all across the country.

You can vote for her in "The Greatest Baker" competition here.