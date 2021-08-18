Indianapolis awarded $91 million to help renters avoid eviction

The funds will allow the city to provide nine additional months of rental assistance beyond its current three-month eligibility.

INDIANAPOLIS — Renters in Indianapolis are getting some extra financial support from the state.

More than $91 million will be allocated to the City of Indianapolis for its rental assistance program, IndyRent. The funds will allow the city to provide nine additional months of rental assistance beyond its current three-month eligibility. This means the city's program will now be able to pay 12 total months of rental assistance.

This funding comes from the Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program allocation, passed in December 2020, of roughly $371 million to the State of Indiana.

“As stewards of such critical funds, our administration continues to ensure we help as many Hoosiers as possible,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is the chair of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. “It is important as Indiana moves forward from the pandemic that we include housing in the recovery plan.”

The money will help decrease evictions, increase housing stability and prevent homelessness by helping renter households whose income has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 with rent and utility assistance.

“This funding nearly doubles our rental assistance resources, keeping tenants in their units and keeping landlords afloat," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.