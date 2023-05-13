Indianapolis Asian Fest celebrates culture through art, music and food

The event had something for everyone, including a community health fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was packed Saturday with people enjoying Asian Fest in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

People got to experience Asian culture through art, music and food.

The event also included a community health fair and had something for everybody.

"Diversity is wonderful. The more people we have here, the more welcoming of a place we are, the faster we'll grow, the stronger we'll grow. So we love this and it just provides us with such tapestry of wonderful things to do and see and experience here in Indiana," said Jody Blankenship, CEO of the Indiana Historical Society.

It wasn't the only festival happening in Indy Saturday. Hoosiers are also celebrating Caribbean culture.

The Caribbean Festival features the tastes and music of the islands.

There are several community organizations out at Military Park to help with jobs and education opportunities.