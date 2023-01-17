City announces $5 million improvement plan for Kennedy-King Memorial Site

The memorial in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. park is where Sen. Robert Kennedy told an Indianapolis crowd that King had been assassinated on April 4, 1968.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is making a $5 million investment into the Kennedy-King Memorial Site near downtown.

The funding will create a new event plaza, pavilion, pathways and landscaping at the park.

"When you come here to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, you know you are in a beloved space," said City-County Councillor William Oliver.

"We're going to make it a destination place for people across America to come here to see what this place is," said State Rep. Greg Porter, D-District 96.

King was honored at several events across Indianapolis on Monday.